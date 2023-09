Fakhul, 7 others indicted in vandalism case

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after turning down a petition seeking acquittal of the accused. The court fixed September 20 for recording testimony of witnesses, said defendant's lawyer Hannan Bhuiyan.



A Dhaka court on Sunday framed charges against seven BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a vandalism case filed around 11 years back.Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after turning down a petition seeking acquittal of the accused. The court fixed September 20 for recording testimony of witnesses, said defendant's lawyer Hannan Bhuiyan.The other includes BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Jubo Dal leaders Azizul Bari Helal, Saiful Islam Nirob, Moazzem Hossain alias Babu, Kazi Rezaul Hoque Babu alias Zim Babu, Khandakar Enamu Hoque Enam and Jamaat's Dhaka south unit General Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud.