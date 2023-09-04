BNP leader Aman’s wife sent to jail on surrender







Judge Abul Kashem of Dhaka Special Judge Court-1 passed the order after she surrendered before the court. The court also rejected her bail petition in the case. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on March 6 in 2007 filed the case with the city's Kafrul Police Station against Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.



On June 21 in 2007, a court sentenced Aman to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years in jail in the case.

Later, they filed an appeal challenging the lower court order. On August 16 in 2010, the High Court acquitted them. The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a petition to the Appellate Division challenging the High Court order.



On May 26 in 2014, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the High Court to re-hear the petition. On May 30, the High Court upheld the lower court order that had sentenced Aman to 13 years in jail and his wife Sabera to three years.



It also asked them to surrender before the court within 15 days of getting the text of the verdict.



