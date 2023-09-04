Video
Home Back Page

S-E region to have short term floods, situation to improve in 5 N-dists

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

People in the South-eastern region is likely to experience a short-term flood, while the flood waters  are expected to recede from the low-lying areas of Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Serajganj and Tangail districts, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre's (FFWC) forecast.

The FFWC on Sunday said in its bulletin that there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the South-Eastern hill basin and adjacent upstream parts of Bangladesh in next 24 hours.

As a result, all the major rivers - Muhuri, Feni, Halda, Karnafuli, Sangu and Matamuhuri - in the country's South-Eastern region may rise in next 24 hours, said Mehadi Hasan, assistant engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and duty officer of the FFWC.

However, FFWC report said that the Ganges river was steady while the Padma river was rising on Sunday, which may continue in next 24 hours and the Brahmaputra river is in falling trend while the Jamuna river was steady. Both the rivers may fall in the next 24 hours, the FFWC report added.

The FFWC said that the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country were falling, which may fall in next 48 hours.

In next 24 hours, the floods in the low-lying areas of Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Serajganj and Tangail districts may improve.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted that there are chances of widespread isolated heavy rainfalls over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 7.

However, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday predicted that light to moderate rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

However, as an extended outlook for the next 72 hours the bulletin also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay.

The BMD also predicted that the ongoing mild heat wave over Rajshahi division and four other districts may become less intense at some places, in the next 24 hours.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi division and the districts of Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate from some places," said a met office bulletin.

The highest rainfall of 88mm in the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday was recorded in Sandwip.



