IGP Mamun promoted to Sr Secy





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been elevated to the rank of Senior Secretary.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday amending his contractual terms and conditions, reports BSS.



According to the notification, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has been given the senior secretary status for a total period of one year and six months from January 12, 2023 to July 11, 2024 after revising the notification issued on January 9, 2023 regarding the contractual appointment.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun took the charge as the country's 31st Inspector General of Police (IGP) on September 30, 2022.



He took the charge from outgoing IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed. Mamun was serving as the Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) before his appointment as the IGP.



Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun joined Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on December 20, 1989. He served in various capacities in the police force with professionalism, dedication and excellence.



Mamun has served as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police at different districts, Superintendent of Police in Nilphamari district, Deputy Police Commissioner in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Assistant Inspector General (AIG) (Establishment) of Police Headquarters and AIG (confidential) of Police Headquarters, Additional Deputy Inspector General (Addl DIG) of Dhaka Range Police, Deputy Inspector General (Admin & Op) of Police Headquarters, DIG Mymensingh Range and Dhaka Range Police.



Mamun also served as Additional IGP (HRM) of Police Headquarters and Chief of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police.



Born in Sunamganj in 1964, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun completed his graduation and post-graduation in Sociology from the University of Chittagong.



