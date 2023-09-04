ACC seeks Golden Monir’s bail cancellation







ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on Sunday filed the prayer with the concerned bench to cancel the bail granted by the lower court.



On May 17, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman granted bail to Golden Moni in the case.

On January 4, 2022, the ACC filed the case against nine people including officials of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and notorious criminal Golden Monir for grabbing government property.



The accused officials are former assistant director Nasir Uddin Sharif, Deputy Director Didarul Alam, and office assistants Parvez Chowdhury, Anwar Hossain, SM Touhidul Islam and Alauddin Sarkar.



Monir Hossain, also known as Golden Monir, and his two associates - Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Nasir Uddin Khan - are the other accused in the case filed on Tuesday.

