Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:13 PM
HC declares  demarcation of  two  constituencies in  Pirojpur valid

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday declared legal the Election Commission's decision to demarcate the constituencies of Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and former minister Anwar Hossain Manju in Pirojpur-1 and 2.

In a verdict, the HC bench rejected a writ petition filed by five voters from Pirojpur constituency-1 and 2 challenging the legality of the EC's decision.

The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul Islam delivered verdict after holding hearing of the rule issued earlier over the matter.

In its order, the HC bench said that there was no breach of law in the EC's decision regarding demarcation of Pirojpur constituency-1 and 2. The Election Commission redrew the parliamentary constituencies as per the EC rules, the HC bench added.

Senior lawyers MK Rahman, Sayeed Ahmed Raja stood for the writ petitioners, Advocate Kamal Hossain Miaji represented the EC and deputy attorney general Samarendra Nath Biswas and Assistant attorney general Abul Kamal Khan Daud stood for the state during the hearing.

Earlier the Pirojpur-1 constituency consisted of Sadar, Nazirpur and Nesarabad upazilas and Pirojpur-2 constituency was consisted of Kawkhali, Bhandaria and Indurkani upazilas.

Indurkani upazila was included in Pirojpur-1 constituency and Nesarabad upazila was also added to the Pirojpur-2 constituency. On June 3 this year the EC issued a gazette notification over the re-drawing of the constituencies.

Later Kawkhali's resident Abu Sayeed Miah, Bhandaria's Md Kaykobad, Md Ahsanul Kibria, Indurkani's Akteruzzaman and Nesarabad's Nazmul Islam submitted a writ petition challenging the legality of the EC's gazette notification. Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim is the lawmaker of Pirojpur-1 constituency while Jatiya Party lawmaker Anwar Hossain Manju is the lawmaker of Pirojpur-2 constituency.

On July 30, the HC issued a rule over the legality of the boundary re-drawing the two constituencies.
The chief election commissioner and others concerned were made respondents to the rule who were asked to respond within two weeks. After final hearing on the rule, the HC bench on Sunday came up with the order.



