Navy Chief Nazmul Hassan made Admiral

Bangladesh Navy Chief M Nazmul Hassan was adorned with the rank badge of Admiral in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in the city on Sunday.He was adorned with the new rank badge by Acting Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, said an ISPR press release.Prime Minister's Security Affairs Adviser Maj Gen (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and Senior Secretary of Defence Ministry Golam Md Hashibul Alam were present at the function.On July 24 last, Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan assumed command of the Bangladesh Navy as the 17th Chief of Naval Staff.