BGB hauls smuggled goods worth Tk 215.29cr in August
Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 98
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth Tk 215.29 crore across the country in August.
The seized drugs include 33.34kg gold, 35.758kg silver, 2,86,892 items of cosmetics, 18,321 imitation jewelleries, 19,857 pieces of saris, 7,323 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets,1,628cft timber, 9,932kg of tea leaves, 51,890kg of coal, four covered vans, five pick-ups, two private cars, two touchstone statues, and 64 motorcycles and 27 CNG/battery/ Chandergari autorickshaws.
Meanwhile, BGB arrested 273 smugglers, 28 Bangladeshi nationals, 124 Myanmar nationals and four Indian nationals who tried to cross the border illegally.