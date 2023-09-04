Video
Home City News

BGB hauls smuggled goods worth Tk 215.29cr in August

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent


Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth Tk 215.29 crore across the country in August.

The seized drugs include 33.34kg gold, 35.758kg silver, 2,86,892 items of cosmetics, 18,321 imitation jewelleries, 19,857 pieces of saris, 7,323 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets,1,628cft timber, 9,932kg of tea leaves, 51,890kg of coal, four covered vans, five pick-ups, two private cars, two touchstone statues, and 64 motorcycles and 27 CNG/battery/ Chandergari autorickshaws.
Seized arms include five pistols, four magazines and 18  round of bullets. Other smuggled items include 21,85,475 Yaba pills, 8.420kg crystal meth, 10,428 bottles of phensedyl, 24,717 bottles of foreign liquor, 958 liters of local liquor, 4,644 cans of beer, 1.215 kg of hemp, 4,45,025 packets of cigarettes, 65,347 injections, 7,505 Eskuf syrups, 2.500kg of cocaine, 2742 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 26,502 pieces of Senegra tablets and 13,31,556 different types of tablets, said a BGB media release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, BGB arrested 273 smugglers, 28 Bangladeshi nationals, 124 Myanmar nationals and four Indian nationals who tried to cross the border illegally.




