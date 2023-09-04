Khulna fuel traders start indefinite strike with 3-point demand







Moving fuel from Padma, Jamuna and Meghna oil depots has remained suspended since 8:00 am.



Bangladesh Tank-Lorry Owners' Association, Bangladesh Fuel Oil Distributors Association, Khulna Divisional Tank-Lorry Workers' Union and Padma, Meghna and Jamuna Tank-Lorry Workers' Welfare Association are observing the strike.

Their demands include raising commission on fuel sales to at least 7.5 percent, setting the tank-lorry economic life to 50 years, and issuing a gazette notification mentioning fuel traders as commission agents as per previous pledges. As news of the strike surfaced earlier, a huge number of motorbikes and private vehicles were seen forming queues at fuel pumps in Khulna on Saturday night.



Claiming their demands as logical, Md Muraduzzaman, a leader of petrol pump owners' association, said they were forced to start the strike from Sunday morning as their demands were not met by August 31. �UNB



