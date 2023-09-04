Temp railway workers obstruct track in Dhaka’s Malibagh, train communication cut off for 5hrs







Train communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country has been suspended since this morning as temporary workers of Bangladesh Railway obstructed the rail track in the capital's Malibagh area, demanding that their jobs be made permanent.The workers have been obstructing the rail track since 10 am, snapping all communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country.Meanwhile, the blockade was withdrawn after four and half hours around 2:30 pm, said Ferdous Ahmed Bishwas, Officer-in-Charge of Kamalapur Railway Police Station.Contacted, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan told UNB that there is no possibility of making their jobs permanent as they work on the basis of daily wage.Terming the workers' demand "illogical," the minister said he would recommend recruiting the workers once recruitment is done through outsourcing.Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Kamalapur Railway Police Station, confirmed the development, saying that the workers are steadfast in their demand and are blocking the rail track.Contacted, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan told UNB that there is no chance of making their jobs permanent as they work on the basis of daily wage.Terming the workers' demand "illogical," the minister said he would recommend recruiting the workers once recruitment is done through outsourcing. �UNB