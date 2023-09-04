|
Pak HC pays farewell call on Prez
High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh on Sunday paid a farewell call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here today.
"During the meeting, High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handed over a greeting letter from the President of Pakistan to the President," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS in a briefing.
The Pakistani outgoing envoy expressed his gratitude to the President for providing all-out cooperation during his tenure in Bangladesh. �BSS