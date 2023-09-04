Video
latest
Editorial

Stop exploiting of poor workers

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

I would like to draw the attention of the government towards the plight of poor workers in our country. They are the primary builders of a nation; the workforce, without whom a state would be unable to function and all progress can come to a halt.

 Despite their hard work and effort, they get little recognition from society. Moreover, most workers are unaware of the minimum wage set by the government and work for less than this amount. Industrialists generally exploit workers by paying them lower than they deserve under the law. Their employers burden them with overwork under harsh working conditions, and also by keeping them in the dark regarding their basic rights.

The government should take measures by proper implementation of existing labour laws so that the country and its economy can progress as a whole.

Arafat Husnain
Merul Badda, Dhaka




