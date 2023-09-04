Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023
Editorial

Country’s first elevated expressway now a reality

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the 11.5 kilometre long Airport-Farmgate segment of the 19.73 kilometres Dhaka Elevated Expressway, the first of its kind in the country. The total length of the expressway is 46.73km stretching from Kawla, Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad and Jatrabari to Kutubkhali on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The much-awaited expressway, one of the key mega infrastructure projects constructed under the current government has been opened to traffic from yesterday (Sunday) morning, and expectantly it will now take maximum of 10 minutes for a vehicle to reach Farmgate from Kawla with a speed up to 60 kilometres per hour.

We wholeheartedly congratulate the government and elevated expressway construction authorities for successful implementation of the mega communications project, and believe the elevated expressway would play a pivotal role in easing the city's traffic congestion coupled with saving valuable work hours for commuters. On that note - it is another milestone in our communications infrastructure.

Once fully completed, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will reportedly run from the capital's Kawla to Kutubkhali area of Dhaka-Chattogram highway via Kuril-Banani-Mohakhali-Tejgaon-Moghbazar-Kamalapur-Sayedabad-Jatrabari. Moreover, the elevated expressway will serve as an alternative road from north to south of Dhaka by directly connecting Hemayetpur-Kadamtali-Nimtoli-Sirajdikhan-Madanganj-Dhaka-Chattogram Highway-Madanpur.

However, Dhaka Elevated Expressway is the first project in the transport sector to have been constructed under the public-private partnership (PPP) with foreign investment. The opening comes a decade after the government signed the deal with Italian-Thai Development Public Company to build the expressway in 2011, at a cost of Tk 8,703 crore. The agreement was revised and inked again in December 2013 with a revised cost of Tk 8,940 crore after bringing several changes to the original design.

According to project officials, around 80,000 vehicles will be able to pass through the Dhaka Elevated Expressway every day. The new expressway will unquestionably increase traffic capacity within and around the city by improving connectivity between the northern part of Dhaka City with the Central, South and South-Eastern parts. In addition to providing a much-needed increase in traffic capacity, the expressway will ease congested and overloaded roads.

The point, however, built at a staggering cost of Tk 8, 940 crore, Dhaka Elevated Expressway is now a reality and a national asset. And ranging from public and foreign private companies concern, it is up to drivers, commuters to toll collectors to all users to safeguard its proper maintenance and repair works. In particular, ensuring proper management of ramps and digitising toll collection are two vital requirements.

Last but not least, the government must also focus on upgrading existing roads under the expressways, flyovers, and Dhaka metro rail, which will continue to be used by millions of public transport users as these vehicles are unlikely to benefit from the newly built expressway.



