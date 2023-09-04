

Chat GPT and its impact on education



ChatGPT is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot, developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022. ChatGPT is made by a large family of language models and has the ability to generate and grasp conversations on different varieties of topics, help with coding, and other necessities in different areas. ChatGPT's launch meant setting a new mark for chatbots that comprise human-like responses to questions that they're set to answer by users. Obviously, the popular ChatGPT has undeniably had its impact on education and has transparently taken a toll on the ways we are persuaded to do assignments and most of our jobs, hence making a change to tech industries and creating a path for future chatbots. Therefore, creating a blog or an article that catches the eye of a web user is made easier. Offering such a service gives a certain affinity to the user, on the other hand, it also helps a website gain more visits and widens the audience approach.



The writing or content creation becomes slightly easier, that be of course due to its ability to write and create content ideas in a matter of seconds with useful language input. Unlike human teachers who have limited working hours, ChatGPT can be available 24/7. This allows students to access help and information whenever they need it, even outside of regular school hours.

The company has disclaimed that the chatbot is still in the research phase, therefore it is prone to having incorrect and not-so-accurate results. However, it does demonstration potential signs of improvement. ChatGPT is a suitable option for creating content, mainly because of its ability to write emails, stories, summaries, reviews, essays, and blogs. ChatGPT's ability to process information in a short period of time and definitely the easy access to its users helped it gain popularity now among students too.



One of the reasons why ChatGPT is becoming so popular is because of its ability to build texts in many different languages. ChatGPT has the ability to generate texts in around 95 spoken languages, which gives an advantage to students that have a goal of creating adequate content, by using AI as an assistive method for writing techniques.



ChatGPT helps create customized learning experiences for students based on interests, individual needs, learning styles, and skill levels for improved learning outcomes. It can assist students to learn at their own pace and level of understanding. ChatGPT provides sources of information and guidance for students as well as teachers. Further, it helps make learning more accessible to students with disabilities which helps them achieve academic success. ChatGPT helps students to identify their weak areas and work on them. It provides real-time feedback, saves time, and increases productivity. ChatGPT is also a valuable tool that helps generate ideas for assignments, lesson plans, and other activities that align with their objectives. It evaluates and improves the quality of written work. ChatGPT can also facilitate virtual classrooms. Teachers can build interactive quizzes, games, and other engaging activities to enhance regular teaching approaches with the help of ChatGPT. It can also assist educators in their professional development by providing resources, lesson plan ideas, and pedagogical suggestions. Before implementing, teachers should have a firm grasp of ChatGPT's fundamentals. ChatGPT helps in language learning and provides translations, vocabulary practice, and grammar explanations to help students practice and improve their language skills.



However, since it doesn't require human interaction, it can lead to some misleading (like plagiarism, cheating tricks, and such other) ways that provoke students to use chatbots for their needs.These eventually lead to issues such as:lack of creativity, inaccurate feedback and lack of Emotional Intelligence. One of the main negative impacts on education is the hindering of creativity, which results in a deficiency of self-involved ideas and the more frequent use of the services such as chatbots, leads to a point where human creativity is not practiced as much. Although it is highly efficient and known for its human-like behavior, it lacks empathy and sometimes lead to answers that are usually mechanical or machine-like.



Since Artificial Intelligence is developing, we will see more of ChatGPT and its impact on the world of education and face changes in the future. ChatGPT and similar AI technologies have the potential to make a significant impact on education in various ways. This is mostly due to the fact that academic writing has been facing challenges recently due to the development of Artificial Intelligence and its different forms that impact academic integrity and policies. These changing educational environments reflect a wider shift in the role that teachers play. Information that was once dispensed in the classroom is now everywhere: first online, then in chatbots. What educators must now do is show students not only how to find it, but what information to trust and what not to, and how to tell the difference. Teachers are no longer gatekeepers of information, but facilitators. Finding the right balance between AI and human interaction is essential to ensure a holistic and effective educational experience.

The writer is an expert at digital security and ICT. He works as Associate Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)



Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been one of the biggest advancements to technological growths recently. Especially at the present time, the rise of AI chatbots and virtual assistants has been seen to upsurge the awareness of how AI can be used in many aspects.ChatGPT is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot, developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022. ChatGPT is made by a large family of language models and has the ability to generate and grasp conversations on different varieties of topics, help with coding, and other necessities in different areas. ChatGPT's launch meant setting a new mark for chatbots that comprise human-like responses to questions that they're set to answer by users. Obviously, the popular ChatGPT has undeniably had its impact on education and has transparently taken a toll on the ways we are persuaded to do assignments and most of our jobs, hence making a change to tech industries and creating a path for future chatbots. Therefore, creating a blog or an article that catches the eye of a web user is made easier. Offering such a service gives a certain affinity to the user, on the other hand, it also helps a website gain more visits and widens the audience approach.The writing or content creation becomes slightly easier, that be of course due to its ability to write and create content ideas in a matter of seconds with useful language input. Unlike human teachers who have limited working hours, ChatGPT can be available 24/7. This allows students to access help and information whenever they need it, even outside of regular school hours.The company has disclaimed that the chatbot is still in the research phase, therefore it is prone to having incorrect and not-so-accurate results. However, it does demonstration potential signs of improvement. ChatGPT is a suitable option for creating content, mainly because of its ability to write emails, stories, summaries, reviews, essays, and blogs. ChatGPT's ability to process information in a short period of time and definitely the easy access to its users helped it gain popularity now among students too.One of the reasons why ChatGPT is becoming so popular is because of its ability to build texts in many different languages. ChatGPT has the ability to generate texts in around 95 spoken languages, which gives an advantage to students that have a goal of creating adequate content, by using AI as an assistive method for writing techniques.ChatGPT helps create customized learning experiences for students based on interests, individual needs, learning styles, and skill levels for improved learning outcomes. It can assist students to learn at their own pace and level of understanding. ChatGPT provides sources of information and guidance for students as well as teachers. Further, it helps make learning more accessible to students with disabilities which helps them achieve academic success. ChatGPT helps students to identify their weak areas and work on them. It provides real-time feedback, saves time, and increases productivity. ChatGPT is also a valuable tool that helps generate ideas for assignments, lesson plans, and other activities that align with their objectives. It evaluates and improves the quality of written work. ChatGPT can also facilitate virtual classrooms. Teachers can build interactive quizzes, games, and other engaging activities to enhance regular teaching approaches with the help of ChatGPT. It can also assist educators in their professional development by providing resources, lesson plan ideas, and pedagogical suggestions. Before implementing, teachers should have a firm grasp of ChatGPT's fundamentals. ChatGPT helps in language learning and provides translations, vocabulary practice, and grammar explanations to help students practice and improve their language skills.However, since it doesn't require human interaction, it can lead to some misleading (like plagiarism, cheating tricks, and such other) ways that provoke students to use chatbots for their needs.These eventually lead to issues such as:lack of creativity, inaccurate feedback and lack of Emotional Intelligence. One of the main negative impacts on education is the hindering of creativity, which results in a deficiency of self-involved ideas and the more frequent use of the services such as chatbots, leads to a point where human creativity is not practiced as much. Although it is highly efficient and known for its human-like behavior, it lacks empathy and sometimes lead to answers that are usually mechanical or machine-like.The writer is an expert at digital security and ICT. He works as Associate Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)