

Widening gender gap in our RMG sector



Comparatively speaking, female employees do better than their male counterparts in terms of abilities, competency, and learning behavior. However, there are gaps in the safety, security, and benefits for female workers. Particularly in Bangladesh's RMG industry, women frequently experience workplace discrimination and are viewed as less respectable than their male coworkers (Islam, 2016; Mustafa, et al., 2016). It is terrible and unfair that female employees have to deal with inadequate compensation, payroll delays, limited promotions, poor health care, and resistance to paid maternity leave, and unsanitary working conditions along with sexual harassment, salary disparity. As a result, Bangladesh's RMG industry's reputation is declining globally, which has affected business opportunities recently. Additionally, it is inhumane since it violates the rights of female workers.



The hostile work environment is another factor that makes it harder for the women to work in this industry. Particularly in the sphere of trade able sectors in many developing nations, it is observed that most of the time unfavorable working environments are present where men and women are working together. In Bangladesh, several RMG manufacturers fail to address difficulties with health and safety. Although it is commonly known that women make up 80% of the labor in Bangladesh's Ready RMG sector, many studies have calculated differing male-to-female worker ratios ranging from 35:65 to 55:45.

However, in the RMG sector, the number of women employees is higher than men, especially in line operator positions. But when it comes to giving a promotion to the supervisor position, then factory or senior members give that position to men, not to women. They often think that females cannot do the tasks of a man as well and male operators might not listen to the female supervisors. This results in a worse-off situation for the females. Therefore, even having a larger share in the industry, most women get stuck with the lower grades and lower pay structures. There is enough evidence to support this statement. Based on a survey conducted in 2020, Only 4.3% of women were found to be receiving a salary of more than 15000 compared to men for whom the rate was 15.1%. Though, in this survey, men were found to be spending more hours in overtime, the women were not lagging far behind. The differences in the overtime working participation rate between the two gender groups were marginal and we do not think this factor alone should have been capable enough to create such discrimination in the salary received by the two groups. Giving a deep dive into the matter, we found only 0.3% of the total surveyed women were working in Grades 1 and 2 which was 21 times lower compared to their male counterparts. Approximately 63% of the surveyed women belonged to grades 5 to 7 whereas the share of men in those corresponding grades was just over 50%. The high concentration of women in the lower grades and marginal share in the upper grades is reflective of the fact that women are actually facing discrimination in terms of getting a promotion. Narrow-minded gender-biased thinking of the higher-ups might have been the driving fuel in this scenario.



As most employees in line operator positions are female, they are not very comfortable with male supervisors, regarding their personal problems or family problems. As a female person, they might have issues regarding health as a result they might need to take a break or leave. However female line operator cannot describe their problem to a male supervisor. This can also affect their health and work as well. But if they have a female supervisor then, they can easily talk about their health issue even family issues as well. The work environment for them will be comfortable, which will affect their work in a positive way. If workers can do work in a comfortable environment, then productivity will increase. Which can also increase production.



The factors affecting women's engagement in the workforce are numerous. Working beyond the usual shifts is one of them. Most females are heavily involved in household work, and long working hours not only have a severe effect on a person's family life but also have an adverse effect on their own mental and physical health as well as that of their children. Many female workers are the only income earners in their family. When they become pregnant or have young children at home, women frequently leave their occupations (Tania and Saidur, 2017). Working such long hours puts a lot of strain on women's families since they are unable to take care of home duties.



It is impossible to dispute the contribution of women to Bangladesh's economic progress. They have made incredibly noteworthy efforts and contributions to the RMG industry. Creating a fair work environment for the women in this industry will help them forge a better life for themselves and a better future for this country.



Ulfatara Bejori, Student, East West University and Mahrab Al Rahman, Student, East West University

