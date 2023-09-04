

Sampriti Bangladesh gets new body in Thakurgaon



On September 1, the new committee was jointly approved by Central Committee Convenor of Sampriti Bangladesh Pijus Bandopaddayay and Member Secretary Professor Dr Mamun Al Mahtab (Swapnil).



Dr Ali Abrar has been made convenor of the new committee while Md Asaduzzaman Asad has been made member secretary.

Freedom Fighter Montu Das has been made senior joint convenor (JC). Bhabesh Chandra Ray and Prabir Gupta have been made JCs.



Members are: Saiful Islam, Marchelo Das, Ashok Kumar Das, Abhijit Guh Tharkuta, Raktim Barua, Abdus Salam Rubel, Naniful Islam Roki, Mina Tappa, Nazmin Begum Snigdha, Hosne Ara Chowdhury Aknhi. Adv.



Mizanur Rahman Ripon (Pirganj}, Md Momirul Islam Suman (Baliadangi), AKM Abdullah Al Tarek Lipu (Ranishankoil), Subrata Vowmik Milon (Horipur), Liliana, Suma Ghosh, Seema Kher, Advocate Mansur Ali, and Basharul Islam. THAKURGAON, Sept 3: A 25-member district committee of Sampriti Bangladesh has been formed for the next one year to ensure non-communal and non-racial social and religious culture.On September 1, the new committee was jointly approved by Central Committee Convenor of Sampriti Bangladesh Pijus Bandopaddayay and Member Secretary Professor Dr Mamun Al Mahtab (Swapnil).Dr Ali Abrar has been made convenor of the new committee while Md Asaduzzaman Asad has been made member secretary.Freedom Fighter Montu Das has been made senior joint convenor (JC). Bhabesh Chandra Ray and Prabir Gupta have been made JCs.Members are: Saiful Islam, Marchelo Das, Ashok Kumar Das, Abhijit Guh Tharkuta, Raktim Barua, Abdus Salam Rubel, Naniful Islam Roki, Mina Tappa, Nazmin Begum Snigdha, Hosne Ara Chowdhury Aknhi. Adv.Mizanur Rahman Ripon (Pirganj}, Md Momirul Islam Suman (Baliadangi), AKM Abdullah Al Tarek Lipu (Ranishankoil), Subrata Vowmik Milon (Horipur), Liliana, Suma Ghosh, Seema Kher, Advocate Mansur Ali, and Basharul Islam.