Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:12 PM
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted at Parbatipur

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent


PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Sep 3: A man was electrocuted in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rejaul Islam, 36, a resident of Mondalpara Village under Belaichandi Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.
According to local sources, Rejaul came in contact with live electric wire at noon when he along with others was working in a house at Hajipara Village adjacent to his village. He fell unconscious at that time.

Locals rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Saiddpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Parbatipur Police Station Inspector Hafiz Md Rayhan confirmed the incident.



