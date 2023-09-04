Man electrocuted at Parbatipur





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Sep 3: A man was electrocuted in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.The deceased was identified as Rejaul Islam, 36, a resident of Mondalpara Village under Belaichandi Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.According to local sources, Rejaul came in contact with live electric wire at noon when he along with others was working in a house at Hajipara Village adjacent to his village. He fell unconscious at that time.Locals rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Saiddpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.Parbatipur Police Station Inspector Hafiz Md Rayhan confirmed the incident.