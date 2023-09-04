|
Man electrocuted at Parbatipur
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Sep 3: A man was electrocuted in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rejaul Islam, 36, a resident of Mondalpara Village under Belaichandi Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.
Locals rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Saiddpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Parbatipur Police Station Inspector Hafiz Md Rayhan confirmed the incident.