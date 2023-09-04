E-GP workshop held in Feni







The awareness workshop was organized in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the district.



It was attended by Joint Secretary of Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the Planning Ministry Md Aknur Rahman as the chief guest.

DC Shanina Aktar presided over it.



Among others, Director of Central Procurement Technical Unit Laboni Chakma delivered the address of welcome.



It was moderated by Programme Manager of Bangladesh Centre for Communication (BCCP) Md Abdus Salam.



BCCP's Programme Director Dr Jinat Sultana presented a data-based video on E-GP at the workshop.



The discussion of the workshop focussed on expertise in government procurement, transparency and accountability. It asked for applications of public procurement act and previsions. Country's 80 per cent budget is spent in the government procurement activities.



There is no alternative to E-GP activities in expediting overall government development activities. It was noted at the workshop.



Heads of all government departments in the district, bank officials, civil society leaders and representatives of contracting firms were present at the workshop.



