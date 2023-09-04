Eight people ‘commit suicide’ in seven districts





SAIDPUR, NILPHAMARI: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Haque, 27, son of Bablu Mia, a resident of Golahat Daksminpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Nazmul Haque hanged himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saidpur Police Station (PS) Md Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

BARISHAL: Two teenagers allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Agailjhara and Hizla upazilas of the district in three days.

A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rubi Akter, 16, daughter of Mobarak Akon, a resident of Shihipasa Village in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar said Rubi Akhter hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house.

Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the hanging body in the morning.

The body was, later, sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) for an autopsy, the OC added.

Meanwhile, Rahima Begum, mother of the deceased, said there had been an altercation with her daughter. She might have committed suicide being aggrieved with her.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara PS in this regard.

On the other hand, a teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself as his parents refused the proposal to marry his girlfriend.

The incident took place in Char Hizla Village under Hizla Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raju, 17, son of Monir Hawlader, a resident of the area.

The deceased's mother Nazma Begum said Raju assisted his father to catch fish in the Meghna River. However, he developed a love affair with a girl recently and demanded to marry her. As his father refused his proposal, Raju hanged himself from a branch of a tree in the area at early hours out of huff with his parents.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the morning and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Hizla PS in this regard.

MUNSHIGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Madhu Mala, wife of Motaleb Khalasya, a resident of Tenguriapara Village under Ichhapur Union in the upazila.

It was known that the woman hanged herself at her home at around 2 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sirajdikhan PS OC Mujahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Puthia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mantu Ali, 44, son of Monir Hossain, a resident of Dhopapara Mohanpur Village under Bhalukgachhi Union in the upazila. He was a rice trader by profession.

Bhalukgachhi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jillur Rahman said Mantu had been frustrated for long as he could not bear the pressure of his loan he took from different individuals and NGOs.

However, he hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree next to the house at early hours of Wednesday.

Later on, the family members saw the hanging body at around 5:30 am and informed police, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Puthia PS OC Faruque Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Ebad Ali, 15, son of Taleb Ali, a resident of Fatiguli Village under Karmadha Union in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura PS Anwar Hossain said Ebad Ali hanged himself with a towl from a branch of a tree nearby the house at around 10 pm following a family dispute.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.

COX'S BAZAR: A college girl reportedly committed suicide in her residence in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tonni Chowdhury, 20, daughter of Nepal Chowdhury, a resident of Baiddoghonai area under Cox's Bazar Municipality. She was an eleventh grader of Cox's Bazar City College.

According to the deceased's family members, Tonni was alone in the house as her parents were busy in their respective workplaces. On Tuesday afternoon, the deceased's mother called her on mobile phone for several times but could not get connected and then, she asked neighbours to look into the matter.

Locals then went to the house and saw her body hanging from the ceiling fan of her room. They immediately informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that it was a suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said Cox's Bazar Sadar Model PS OC Rafiqul Islam.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard and investigation is going on to find the motive behind the death, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Sumaiya Khatun, 15, was the daughter the muezzin of Nalitabari PS Jame Mosque Atiqur Rahman. She was a student of a Qawmi madrasa in the upazila.

It was known that Atiqur Rahman scolded his daughter for not performing prayers regularly on Monday. Following this, Sumaiya consumed poison at around 8:30 pm out of huff with her father.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where she died at around 10 pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident.

