Two die from snakebites in Mymensingh, Gaibandha







GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Fatema alias Panna, 31, daughter of late Jillur Rahman, a resident of Bongram Village under Gafargaon Sadar Union in the upazila. She was a masters' student at a local college.

The deceased's younger brother Fahad said a poisonous snake bit Panna while she was working in the kitchen of the house at around 4:30 pm, which left her critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as her condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Panna died at the MMCH at around 7 pm while undergoing treatment.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shamsul Alam Khokon confirmed the incident.



GAIBANDHA: A snake charmer died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Maidul Islam, 45, son of late Akalu Mia, a resident of Nawdanga Village under Harirampur Union in the upazila.



Harirampur UP Chairman Azharul Islam Biplab said a poisonous snake bit Maidul while he was showing snake dance in a village in the afternoon. But he did not pay attention to the matter and went to home.



Later on, three hours after the incident, Maidul fell seriously ill.



