Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:11 PM
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebites in Mymensingh, Gaibandha

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Gaibandha, on Saturday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Fatema alias Panna, 31, daughter of late Jillur Rahman, a resident of Bongram Village under Gafargaon Sadar Union in the upazila. She was a masters' student at a local college.

The deceased's younger brother Fahad said a poisonous snake bit Panna while she was working in the kitchen of the house at around 4:30 pm, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as her condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Panna died at the MMCH at around 7 pm while undergoing treatment.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shamsul Alam Khokon confirmed the incident.

GAIBANDHA: A snake charmer died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Maidul Islam, 45, son of late Akalu Mia, a resident of Nawdanga Village under Harirampur Union in the upazila.

Harirampur UP Chairman Azharul Islam Biplab said a poisonous snake bit Maidul while he was showing snake dance in a village in the afternoon. But he did not pay attention to the matter and went to home.

Later on, three hours after the incident, Maidul fell seriously ill.

The family members rescued him, but he died on the way to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, the UP chairman added.




