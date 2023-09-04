Video
Home Countryside

Murderers in three cases held in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Sept 3: Police held a press briefing on three sensational   murders in the district on Sunday morning.

The press briefing was organized in the conference room of Superintendent of Police ((SP) office in the town.
 
SP Md Shafiur Rahman said, all these murders were clueless. But by using all efforts, professional skills, honesty, sincerity and technology, and mobile trucking,  all murderers and accused have been arrested, he added.

SP further said, murderers have made confessional statements before the court. They have been sent to jail while separate cases have been filed against the  accused, he maintained.  

Komela Begum 45, wife of Omar Faruk of Boibunia Villlage under Nazirpur Upazila was murdered on August 18. Police recovered her body from her residence.

Police arrested Md Hasan, 25, son of Shahjahan Sarder who is neighbour of the victim in this connection.

Hashi Rani Ghorami, 60, wife of Sattenra Nath Ghorami was murdered on August 17 at about  7-8 pm  at her rental residence at Uttar Shekerpur Village, Ward No. 4 under Pirojpur municipality. Police recovered her body.  

In this connection, police arrested Md Rubel sheikh, 35,  son of Manik Sheikh of Sahebpara Village in the town.

Sadia Akter Mukta, 19, wife of Md Munim Jammader, was murdered on  September 1 in  Chasri Village in Khathali Upazila in Jhalakhati District. Later on, the body was brought to a brick filed ditch.
 
Four persons have been arrested in this connection.  They are victim's mother-in-law Chobi Begum, Md Seam Khan, Sajib and Md Sakib Khandakar of the same area.

All drives were conducted by officers-in-Charge (OCs) of respective police stations (PS).

Additional SP Sheikh Mostafisur Rahman,  OCs Md Humayun Kabir of Nazirpur PS, Ashikurzzman  of Bhandaria PS and Abir Mohammad Hasan of Sadar PS  were present at the press briefing.



