Gazipur Press Club gets new body

GAZIPUR, Sept 3: A 17-member executive committee (2023-2024) of Gazipur Pres Club has been formed on Saturday.The new committee was formed at a function held in its conference room.Enamul Hoque (Dainik Bangladesher Khabor) and Mahtab Uddin Ahammad (The News Times) have been made president and general secretary (GS) respectively.Others office-bearers are: Senior Vice-President Sayed Moksedul Alom Liton, Vice-President Abdus Salam Santo, Joint GS Mir Mohammod Faruq, Organizing Secretary Abid hossain Bulbul, Treasurer Afzal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Office Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain and Sports and Cultural Secretary Md Mobarok Hossain.Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Mosaddeque Hossain (The Daily Observer) declared the new committee.