Three killed in road mishaps in three dists







PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The accident took place in Mithaibari area under Sreerampur Union of the upazila at dawn.

The deceased was identified as Selim Reza, 45, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Jhalangi Pocket area under Sreerampur Union.



Police and local sources said Selim Reza was returning the house from Burimari area at dawn riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Mithaibari area, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the morning and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.



The accident took place in Taraganj area under Charbhuta Union of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Nur Islam, 65, son of late Abdur Rashid, a resident of Taraganj area under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a speedy motorbike ran over the man when he was crossing a road in Taraganj area in the evening, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bhola Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, Nur Islam succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Bhola Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police visited the scene.



Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The accident took place near Nurjahanpur Mosque on the Gobindaganj-Dinajpur regional highway of the upazila at around 7:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Hridoy Mahin Alvi, 27, son of Muktadir Rahman Mejbaul of Balubari area in Sadar Upazila of the district.



The injured person is Mithu Mia, son of Abdul Maleq, hails from Sharikal Village in Gournadi Upazila of Barishal.



Police and Fire Service sources said Hridoy Mahin Alvi went to Dhaka to bring his grandmother's body back to home after her death at Dhaka Labaid Hospital. While returning, their lash bahi freezing vehicle hit a standing truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in near Nurjahanpur Mosque area of Ghoraghat Upazila at around 7:30 am, which left Mahin Alvi and the vehicle driver Mithu Mia seriously injured.



Being informed, Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mahin Alvi dead and referred Mithu Mia to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.



Ghoraghat Fire Service Station In-Charge Niranjan Sarker confirmed the incident.



Three people including an elderly man have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Bhola and Dinajpur, in two days.PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place in Mithaibari area under Sreerampur Union of the upazila at dawn.The deceased was identified as Selim Reza, 45, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Jhalangi Pocket area under Sreerampur Union.Police and local sources said Selim Reza was returning the house from Burimari area at dawn riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Mithaibari area, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the morning and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Taraganj area under Charbhuta Union of the upazila in the evening.The deceased was identified as Md Nur Islam, 65, son of late Abdur Rashid, a resident of Taraganj area under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.According to police and local sources, a speedy motorbike ran over the man when he was crossing a road in Taraganj area in the evening, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and took him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bhola Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, Nur Islam succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Bhola Sadar Hospital.Being informed, police visited the scene.Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The accident took place near Nurjahanpur Mosque on the Gobindaganj-Dinajpur regional highway of the upazila at around 7:30 am.The deceased was identified as Hridoy Mahin Alvi, 27, son of Muktadir Rahman Mejbaul of Balubari area in Sadar Upazila of the district.The injured person is Mithu Mia, son of Abdul Maleq, hails from Sharikal Village in Gournadi Upazila of Barishal.Police and Fire Service sources said Hridoy Mahin Alvi went to Dhaka to bring his grandmother's body back to home after her death at Dhaka Labaid Hospital. While returning, their lash bahi freezing vehicle hit a standing truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in near Nurjahanpur Mosque area of Ghoraghat Upazila at around 7:30 am, which left Mahin Alvi and the vehicle driver Mithu Mia seriously injured.Being informed, Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mahin Alvi dead and referred Mithu Mia to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Ghoraghat Fire Service Station In-Charge Niranjan Sarker confirmed the incident.