JHALAKATI, Sep 3: A sexagenarian farmer was killed lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Ishaque Hawlader, 60, a resident of Ponabalia area in the upazila.Ponabalia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Faruk Hossain said a thunderbolt struck on Ishaque at around 4 pm while he was planting paddy seeds in a field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.Later on, the deceased was buried at night, the UP chairman added.