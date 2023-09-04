Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:11 PM
Countryside

Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Chattogram and Sirajganj, in three days.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from a ditch in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jahura Bewa, 80, wife of late Mozammel Haque, a resident of Puthiarpar Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila.  

The deceased's family sources said Jahura Bewa went out of the house on Saturday evening and had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted her body floating in a ditch in the area on Sunday noon, said Pogaldigha Union Parishad Chairman Ashraful Alam Manik.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the ditch and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Muhammad Mahabbat Kabir confirmed the incident.  

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body a man from Sitakunda Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.

Kumira River Police Outpost In-Charge Nasir Uddin said local people spotted the body of the man lying in Bhulaipara area under Barabkundu Union of the upazila at around 11 pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the police official added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a young woman from her in-laws' house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Khatun, 18, wife of Md Ratan Mia, a resident of Dattabari Madhyapara Village under the upazila.

The deceased's mother Swapna Begum said her daughter got married to Ratan two years back and everything was fine for a while but torture on Farzana started when her sister-in-law came home from Dhaka.

"Farzana used to say that she was threatened to be killed," she said.

Swapna Begum claimed that her daughter was killed by the members of her in-laws' house first and then, they hanged Farzana to hide the killing.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Md Sirajul Islam said locals found the body hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house and informed the police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this regard.

However, the actual reason behind her death will be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



