

Jamuna erosion turns serious at Sariakandi



After developing the deadly swelling, it hit Ichhamara area of Kamalpur Union in the upazila on Saturday at 7:30 am.



Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Humayun Kabir said, about 30 more metre lands got eroded into the river on Saturday morning.

To tackle the erosion, WDB and upazila administration are jointly dropping geo bags, he added.



He further said, the houses which were floated away on Thursday have started to float again.



No way the Jamuna can be brought in fold and still the strong current is prevailing in the river, the WDB official maintained.



Many people have shifted their houses on Thursday from Ichhamara. More than 100 families have taken shelter on raised grounds or schools.



On Saturday Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam said, dry food will be distributed in the disastrous areas. An application has been made to the Ministry of Relief Affairs for granting tins, he added.



DC further said, if tins are granted, living houses will be built for homeless people. Now they will be placed in tents, the DC maintained.



In the last 24 hours, a seven centimetre (cm) water level rise was recorded at Sariakandi point of the Jamuna while it flowed above 22 cm of the danger mark at 9 am on Saturday.



WDB officials said, Ichhamara, Titur Morr, and Fakirpara of Kamalpur in the upazila have been at risk.



They further said, low chars of Jamuna, such as Bohail, Kazla, and Kornibori have been inundated. People from these areas are moving towards safe places.



It have been possible to prevent breaking of Hasnapara Spar in the upazila for the time being. The spar is at safe condition, said WDB officials.



Sariakandi Upazila Agriculture Officer said, 172 hectares (ha) of cropland have got sunken in the upazila due to swelling of the Jamuna water level.



These included 150 ha of transplanted Aman (T-Aman), 12 ha of T-Aman seedbeds and 10 ha of vegetables, he added.



