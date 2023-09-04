Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Jamuna erosion turns serious at Sariakandi

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

Jamuna erosion turns serious at Sariakandi

Jamuna erosion turns serious at Sariakandi

BOGURA, Sept 3: The Jamuna River has turned deadly again in Sariakandi Upazila of the district.
 
After developing the deadly swelling, it hit Ichhamara area of Kamalpur Union in the upazila on Saturday at 7:30 am.  

Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Humayun Kabir said, about 30 more metre lands got eroded into the river on Saturday morning.

To tackle the erosion, WDB and upazila administration are jointly dropping geo bags, he added.
 
He further said, the houses which were floated away on Thursday have started to float again.

No way the Jamuna can be brought in fold and still the strong current is prevailing in the river, the WDB official maintained.

Many people have shifted their houses on Thursday from Ichhamara. More than 100 families have taken shelter on raised grounds or schools.

On Saturday Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam said, dry food will be distributed in the disastrous areas. An application has been made to the Ministry of Relief Affairs for granting tins, he added.

DC further said, if tins are granted, living houses will be built for homeless people. Now they will be placed in tents, the DC maintained.

In the last 24 hours, a seven centimetre (cm) water level rise was recorded at Sariakandi point of the Jamuna while it flowed above 22 cm of the danger mark at 9 am on Saturday.

WDB officials said, Ichhamara, Titur Morr, and Fakirpara of Kamalpur in the upazila have been at risk.

They further said, low chars of Jamuna, such as Bohail, Kazla, and Kornibori have been inundated. People from these areas are moving towards safe places.

It have been possible to prevent breaking of Hasnapara Spar in the upazila for the time being. The spar is at safe condition, said WDB officials.

Sariakandi Upazila Agriculture Officer said, 172 hectares (ha) of cropland have got sunken in the upazila due to swelling of the Jamuna water level.

These included 150 ha of transplanted Aman (T-Aman), 12 ha of T-Aman seedbeds and 10 ha of vegetables, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sampriti Bangladesh gets new body in Thakurgaon
Man electrocuted at Parbatipur
E-GP workshop held in Feni
Eight people ‘commit suicide’ in seven districts
Two die from snakebites in Mymensingh, Gaibandha
Murderers in three cases held in Pirojpur
Gazipur Press Club gets new body
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists


Latest News
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Ten companies launder Tk 300cr in name of export: Customs intelligence
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft