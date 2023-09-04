Pakistan needs energy reforms to break free of debt: US official







WASHINGTON, Sept 3: Pakistan needs to undertake energy reforms and opt for renewable energy sources, said a senior US official, stressing that reforms suggested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would help Islamabad break the "vicious circle of debt and international financing".Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst, who heads the Bureau of South and Central Affairs at the State Department, emphasised the need to implement reforms to meet future challenges.Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is expected to discuss the economic crisis with US and IMF officials when he meets them in New York later this month. His delegation also includes the finance minister. �NDTV