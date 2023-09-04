Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA International Friendly

Bangladesh, Afghanistan experience a stalemate in first meet

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh, Afghanistan experience a stalemate in first meet

Bangladesh, Afghanistan experience a stalemate in first meet

Bangladesh and Afghanistan saw a goalless tie in the first match of the two-match friendly series on Sunday at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

With the match, Bashundhara Kings Arena also made its international debut.

On that day, Bangladesh gradually piled up pressure on the Afghan defence department. However, unfortunately, the host failed to score any goals in the stipulated time.

Afghanistan, which is 32 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings, played quite the same level as Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Javier Cabrera's disciples played with a high-line defence from the start of the match. The Spanish coach had picked the best XI with experience in mind.

Bangladesh got their first chance in the 7th minute of the match. If Jamal or Morsalin were inside the box when Rakib crossed it in, there could be a good chance for the hosts to score. In the 18th minute, Morsalin's powerful shot from inside the box hit a defender instead.

Four minutes later, Rakib got the ball inside the box following a pass from Sheikh Morsalin, but Afghan defender Mosair Ahadi intercepted it timely.

Afghanistan got their first chance in the 26th minute. Mohammad's shot was blocked by Bangladesh's energetic defender Tariq Kazi.

In the 43rd minute, a shot by Omid from a long distance went over the post.

The first half finished goalless. The second half was not any different. Now, the boys will be waiting for a good result in the second match to be played on 7 September, Thursday, at the same venue.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh, Afghanistan experience a stalemate in first meet
School Handball results
Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India
BD U-16 football team face Nepal in crucial match todoay
Spain's PM says players gave 'world a lesson' over World Cup kiss
Heath Streak dies
Alcaraz, Medvedev advance; Jabeur wins US Open thriller
Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son treble inspires Spurs


Latest News
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Ten companies launder Tk 300cr in name of export: Customs intelligence
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft