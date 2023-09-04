

Bangladesh, Afghanistan experience a stalemate in first meet



With the match, Bashundhara Kings Arena also made its international debut.



On that day, Bangladesh gradually piled up pressure on the Afghan defence department. However, unfortunately, the host failed to score any goals in the stipulated time.

Afghanistan, which is 32 places ahead of Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings, played quite the same level as Bangladesh.



Bangladesh Javier Cabrera's disciples played with a high-line defence from the start of the match. The Spanish coach had picked the best XI with experience in mind.



Bangladesh got their first chance in the 7th minute of the match. If Jamal or Morsalin were inside the box when Rakib crossed it in, there could be a good chance for the hosts to score. In the 18th minute, Morsalin's powerful shot from inside the box hit a defender instead.



Four minutes later, Rakib got the ball inside the box following a pass from Sheikh Morsalin, but Afghan defender Mosair Ahadi intercepted it timely.



Afghanistan got their first chance in the 26th minute. Mohammad's shot was blocked by Bangladesh's energetic defender Tariq Kazi.



In the 43rd minute, a shot by Omid from a long distance went over the post.



The first half finished goalless. The second half was not any different. Now, the boys will be waiting for a good result in the second match to be played on 7 September, Thursday, at the same venue.

