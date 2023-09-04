School Handball results

Video
Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Three more boys' and four more girls' section matches of the Polar Ice Cream 28th National School Handball (Boys' & Girls') tournament were held on Sunday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's boys' section matches, Saint Gregory High School and College Sunnydale and Scholastica Uttara won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

While in the girls' section matches, Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls College, Scholastica, Uttara, Ssunnydale and Viqarunnisa Noon School and College won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

Meanwhile, the both the boys and girls section semifinal matches will be held today at the same venue.    �BSS



