School Handball results







In the day's boys' section matches, Saint Gregory High School and College Sunnydale and Scholastica Uttara won their matches after beating their respective rivals.



While in the girls' section matches, Shaheed Bir Uttam Lieutenant Anwar Girls College, Scholastica, Uttara, Ssunnydale and Viqarunnisa Noon School and College won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

Meanwhile, the both the boys and girls section semifinal matches will be held today at the same venue. �BSS



