BD U-16 football team face Nepal in crucial match todoay

The Bangladesh U-16 national football team take on Nepal in their crucial second and ultimate group A match of the SAFF U-16 Football Championship scheduled to be held today (Monday) at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu.The match kicks off at 7 pm, following the day's another group B match between Pakistan and Maldives that begins at 3 pm at the same venue.Bangladesh must have to win against Nepal to stay in the championship race.Bangladesh which is pitted in group A along with defending champions India and Nepal, earlier made a losing start after a solitary goal defeat to defending champions India.Bangladesh U-16 team: Md. Nahidul Islam GK, Md. Abdur Rahman GK, Md. Alif Rahman Imtiage GK, Ashikur Rahman DF, Md Ismail Hossen, Md. Abu Rayhan Shaown, Md. Delwar DF, Md Imadul Haque RB, Md Imran Khan RB,Md. Siam Omit LB, Sheikh Sangram LB, Md. Mithu Chowdhury LB, Md. Kamal Merdha MF, Abdullah Junaid Cishty MF, Arman Miah MF, Nazmul Huda Faysal (captain) MF, Md Abu Sayed FW, Mohammad Ripon FW, Md Mursed Ali FW, M H Mohibbullah FW, Md Manik FW, Salah Uddin Sahed FW and Swe Mong Sing Marma. �BSS