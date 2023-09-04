Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BD U-16 football team face Nepal in crucial match todoay

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The Bangladesh U-16 national football team take on Nepal in their crucial second and ultimate group A match of the SAFF U-16 Football Championship scheduled to be held today (Monday) at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu.

The match kicks off at 7 pm, following the day's another group B match between Pakistan and Maldives that begins at 3 pm at the same venue.

Bangladesh must have to win against Nepal to stay in the championship race.

Bangladesh which is pitted in group A along with defending champions India and Nepal, earlier made a losing start after a solitary goal defeat to defending champions India.

Bangladesh U-16 team: Md. Nahidul Islam GK, Md. Abdur Rahman GK, Md. Alif Rahman Imtiage GK, Ashikur Rahman DF, Md Ismail Hossen, Md. Abu Rayhan Shaown, Md. Delwar DF, Md Imadul Haque RB, Md Imran Khan RB,Md. Siam Omit LB, Sheikh Sangram LB, Md. Mithu Chowdhury LB, Md. Kamal Merdha MF, Abdullah Junaid Cishty MF, Arman Miah MF, Nazmul Huda Faysal (captain) MF, Md Abu Sayed FW, Mohammad Ripon FW, Md Mursed Ali FW, M H Mohibbullah FW, Md Manik FW, Salah Uddin Sahed FW and Swe Mong Sing Marma.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh, Afghanistan experience a stalemate in first meet
School Handball results
Shaheen says partnerships key after Pakistan pacers rattle India
BD U-16 football team face Nepal in crucial match todoay
Spain's PM says players gave 'world a lesson' over World Cup kiss
Heath Streak dies
Alcaraz, Medvedev advance; Jabeur wins US Open thriller
Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son treble inspires Spurs


Latest News
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Ten companies launder Tk 300cr in name of export: Customs intelligence
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft