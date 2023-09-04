

Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son treble inspires Spurs



But Chelsea's huge investment in the transfer market is still to reap reward as the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle have now lost three consecutive games after 18-year-old Evan Ferguson's hat-trick gave Brighton an impressive 3-1 win at the Amex.



City are two points clear at the top of the table as the only side with four wins from four games, but were again good enough for the victory without ever hitting top gear.

"Every year is like this at this club. We start a bit late and a bit sloppy because we play right until the last game (of the season) because we are the best club," said Haaland.



"We will only get better and better from here."



The English champions were without manager Pep Guardiola as he recovers from back surgery in his native Catalonia.



The home side had not had a shot on target until Julian Alvarez turned home Haaland's cross to open the scoring on 31 minutes.



Fulham responded immediately when Tim Ream tapped in from a corner.



City needed a set-piece of their own to restore the lead in controversial circumstances.



Nathan Ake's header was allowed to stand despite Manuel Akanji, who was in an offside position, jumping over the ball.



Haaland exploded after the break. He became the fastest player to reach 40 Premier League goals, in just 39 appearances, with a cool finish from Phil Foden's through ball.



The Norwegian then put his missed penalty at Sheffield United last weekend behind him to slot home from the spot.



He made it six goals in five games this season by completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.



Spurs climbed to second after their sparkling start under Ange Postecoglou continued.



Burnley took the lead after just four minutes at Turf Moor through Lyle Foster.



Son, who was moved into a more central role by Postecoglou in place of Richarlison, soon proved his manager had pulled off another masterstroke.



The Tottenham captain's deft chip levelled before a thunderous strike from Cristian Romero put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time. �AFP



MANCHESTER, SEPT 3: Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday, as Son Heung-min also netted three times in Tottenham's 5-2 victory at Burnley.But Chelsea's huge investment in the transfer market is still to reap reward as the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle have now lost three consecutive games after 18-year-old Evan Ferguson's hat-trick gave Brighton an impressive 3-1 win at the Amex.City are two points clear at the top of the table as the only side with four wins from four games, but were again good enough for the victory without ever hitting top gear."Every year is like this at this club. We start a bit late and a bit sloppy because we play right until the last game (of the season) because we are the best club," said Haaland."We will only get better and better from here."The English champions were without manager Pep Guardiola as he recovers from back surgery in his native Catalonia.The home side had not had a shot on target until Julian Alvarez turned home Haaland's cross to open the scoring on 31 minutes.Fulham responded immediately when Tim Ream tapped in from a corner.City needed a set-piece of their own to restore the lead in controversial circumstances.Nathan Ake's header was allowed to stand despite Manuel Akanji, who was in an offside position, jumping over the ball.Haaland exploded after the break. He became the fastest player to reach 40 Premier League goals, in just 39 appearances, with a cool finish from Phil Foden's through ball.The Norwegian then put his missed penalty at Sheffield United last weekend behind him to slot home from the spot.He made it six goals in five games this season by completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.Spurs climbed to second after their sparkling start under Ange Postecoglou continued.Burnley took the lead after just four minutes at Turf Moor through Lyle Foster.Son, who was moved into a more central role by Postecoglou in place of Richarlison, soon proved his manager had pulled off another masterstroke.The Tottenham captain's deft chip levelled before a thunderous strike from Cristian Romero put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time. �AFP