Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:09 PM
Home Sports

Bellingham blows new roof off Madrid stadium with late derby winner

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BARCELONA, SEPT 3: Jude Bellingham rescued Real Madrid with a 95th minute strike to secure a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday and maintain Los Blancos' perfect start to La Liga, as they played with a closed roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time.

The England international netted his fifth goal in four games to snatch three points from the derby clash, Madrid's first game without injured forward Vinicius Junior.

Joselu, the Brazilian's replacement, had pulled Carlo Ancelotti's side level after former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral sent the visitors ahead in the first match under a roof at Madrid's remodelled stadium.

La Liga leaders Madrid started the season with their opening three games all away from home, while construction work continued.

It allowed for the retractable roof to be finished and it was closed on Saturday, with rain hitting the Spanish capital -- but not the players.

"It's a spectacular atmosphere, there's something new," Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.
"I think the fans pushed a lot today, it's a much more enclosed atmosphere.

"You can feel that the fans pushed -- it's going to be a very important help and it was today."

Madrid fans were in good voice and serenaded match-winner Bellingham with The Beatles' song 'Hey Jude'.

"When they were singing 'Hey Jude' at the end, I got goosebumps," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

"I just wanted to stand still and listen to them. My legs were shaking."

Getafe did not include on loan Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood in their squad, after his arrival on Friday.

The forward had been suspended by the Red Devils since January 2022 after facing allegations of abuse although prosecutors subsequently dropped the charges.

"Obviously we can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended -- without a condemnatory sentence," said Getafe coach Jose Bordalas.

"Therefore, (he's) a free person, a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level."

Mayoral started up front for the visitors and, looking to keep his place in the side, he quickly pounced to put the visitors ahead after a heavy Fran Garcia pass.

However Joselu netted his first Madrid goal from close range just after the break when Getafe could not clear Luka Modric's teasing cross.

The Spain international started in place of Vinicius, who suffered a hamstring injury last week and is set to miss over a month.    �AFP



