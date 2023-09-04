Banks’ green financing plunges amid liquidity crisis







Banks' investments in green projects was Tk 2,775.9 crore at the end of March against Tk 4,050.54 crore at the end of December 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) quarterly review report on sustainable finance by banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI).



Green financing by NBFIs increased to Tk 839 crore at the end of March from Tk 627.46 crore at the end of December.

According to bankers, sustainable finance and green finance declined sharply in the reporting period due to liquidity crisis on financial market.



Banks' excess liquidity was Tk 166 lakh crore in June, but excess cash reserve plunged to about Tk 11,000 crore.



Besides, the global economic slowdown has led to a decrease in production, establishment of new factories and capital machinery imports for the industrial sector, impacting credit demand.



The continuous surge in dollar rate and shortage of the currency reduced business activities of many companies, they added.



The green finance accounted for 5.08 per cent and 18.64 per cent of the total loan disbursements by the banks and the NBFIs respectively.



Forty-two out of the 61 banks and 9 out of the 34 NBFIs had had exposure to green financing in the reporting quarter.



Banks' investment in sustainable finance also declined to Tk 35,387 crore at the end of March compared with that of Tk 39,987.96 crore at the end of December 2022.



The NBFIs' sustainable finance increased to Tk 1,306.93 crore in January-March compared with that of Tk 1,116.32 crore in October-December, 2022, the report said.



Sustainable finance by banks was 13.59 per cent and that by the NBFIs was 21.32 per cent of their total loan disbursements in the reporting period.



Banks financed the highest in sustainable agriculture sector, which was Tk 9,302 crore, followed by socially responsible financing Tk 7,796 crore, working capital for green projects Tk 7,254 crore and sustainable cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises Tk 5,644 crore in the January-March period.



There was no investment in green bond, green Sukuk or impact fund by the banks and NBFIs in the period. The total utilisation of climate risk fund in January-March quarter was only Tk 23.45 crore.



The total outstanding balance of sustainable finance by banks was Tk 1.52 lakh crore and by the NBFIs Tk 8,015 crore in March.



In January-March period, banks recovered Tk 20,663 crore and the NBFIs Tk 475.3 crore from their disbursed sustainable loans.



In the period, banks rescheduled Tk 244.32 crore and the NBFIs Tk 30.08 crore in sustainable finance. Fifty-six out of the 61 banks and 13 out of the 34 NBFIs had had exposure to sustainable finance in the reporting quarter.



