S Africa plans cost-cutting measures as revenue falls







The treasury, in response to an ailing economy, said it had outlined the measures in a letter addressed to national departments, provinces and public entities.



The Sunday Times newspaper reported earlier that the measures also include a halt in advertising new procurement contracts for all infrastructure projects.

Responding to Reuters questions, the treasury said the cost-cutting plan was "due to the weak performance of the economy and the shortfalls in revenue collection." �Reuters



