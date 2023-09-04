Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023
Home Business

S Africa plans cost-cutting measures as revenue falls

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3: South Africa's National Treasury said it will implement a number of cost-cutting measures to rein in government spending, including a hiring freeze, after a shortfall in revenue collection.

The treasury, in response to an ailing economy, said it had outlined the measures in a letter addressed to national departments, provinces and public entities.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported earlier that the measures also include a halt in advertising new procurement contracts for all infrastructure projects.

Responding to Reuters questions, the treasury said the cost-cutting plan was "due to the weak performance of the economy and the shortfalls in revenue collection."    �Reuters



