Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:09 PM
Home Business

RSC issues compliance certificates to 73 more BD RMG units

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) recently acknowledged the compliance and safety of 73 Bangladeshi readymade garment factories.

These factories received Letters of Recognition (LoRs) from the RSC after rectifying non-compliance issues identified during the initial inspections conducted by the council.

The RSC, established by incorporating members representing the industry, global fashion brands, and global and local trade unions, plays a crucial role in monitoring workplace safety in RMG establishments, reports fibre2fashion.

Currently, the RSC oversees a total of 1,913 factories, of which 534 have successfully addressed all initial safety concerns.

Consequently, 73 factories have now been awarded LoR certificates.

Abdul Haque, the Managing Director of RSC, emphasised the council's practical, solution-oriented approach to resolving outstanding issues while upholding safety and standards.

Collaboration remains a driving force behind their efforts.

The RSC, a private national tripartite initiative, aims to build upon the significant strides made in workplace safety in Bangladesh. In 2020, it inherited the operations, staff, policies, and infrastructure of the local Bangladesh Accord office.

The RSC conducts safety inspections, provides training, and offers an independent occupational safety and health complaints mechanism for workers in covered RMG factories.



