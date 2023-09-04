India’s rice area expands on higher prices







Higher rice planting could alleviate supply concerns in the world's second biggest producer and consumer of the grain.



India surprised buyers in July by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

New Delhi's decision to ban overseas shipments of its largest rice export category would be likely to roughly halve shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain.



"Farmers are very interested in rice, but the weather is not supporting the planted crop. In southern states, the crop is facing moisture stress," said a New Delhi based dealer with a global trade house.



India had the driest August in more than a century as the country received 36% less rainfall than normal in 2023. Millions of India's growers start planting summer crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane and peanuts from June 1, when monsoon rains typically begin lashing India. �Reuters



