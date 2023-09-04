Stocks extend gaining streak







DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 12.11 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 6,311.61. Two other indices also closed higher.



The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 5.17 points to finish at 2,146.79 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 1.41 points to close at 1,373.93.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 6,106.59 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 4,561.84 million at the previous session of the week.



Of the 332 issues traded, 122 advanced, 35 declined and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



Fuwang Food was the most-traded stock, followed by EHL, CRYSTALINS, KBPPWBIL and SIMTEX.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI- rising 30.29 points to settle at 18,663.48 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 19.20 points to close at 11,158.65. Of the issues traded, 21 declined, 73 advanced and 76 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.



The port city's bourse traded 25.54 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Taka 12.30 crore. �BSS



Country's both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) -witnessed an upward trend on Sunday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 12.11 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 6,311.61. Two other indices also closed higher.The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 5.17 points to finish at 2,146.79 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 1.41 points to close at 1,373.93.Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 6,106.59 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 4,561.84 million at the previous session of the week.Of the 332 issues traded, 122 advanced, 35 declined and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.Fuwang Food was the most-traded stock, followed by EHL, CRYSTALINS, KBPPWBIL and SIMTEX.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI- rising 30.29 points to settle at 18,663.48 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 19.20 points to close at 11,158.65. Of the issues traded, 21 declined, 73 advanced and 76 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.The port city's bourse traded 25.54 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Taka 12.30 crore. �BSS