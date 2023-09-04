Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023
Business

Tisha brand ambassador of coconut oil brand Kolombo

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Hemas Consumer Brands has won the hearts of the Bangladeshi consumers with their flagship brand "Kumarika" within a short span of time.

In keeping with this, Hemas recently launched "Kolombo, a 100% pure coconut oil brand", says a press release.

Nustrat Imrose Tisha, renowned actress of the country has been signed as the brand ambassador of this newly launched brand.

It is worthwhile to note that "Kolombo" combines pure coconut oil produced in Bangladesh with famous king coconut oil of Sri Lanka making it a unique offer for the consumers.

The signing ceremony was held at a renowned hotel in Dhaka.

Country Director of Hemas Consumer Brands Naveedul Islam Khan, Chief Operating Officer Mohammed Nasir Uddin Siddiquee, Head of Marketing Tushar Kumar Karmaker, and many more were present at the event besides Tisha.

In expressing her feelings Tisha said: "I am very delighted to represent 'Kolombo'. I am sure that by ensuring and maintaining its quality this brand will definitely win the hearts of the consumers within a short period of time."

From Hemas, Naveedul Islam Khan, country director said: "Kolombo is a 100% pure coconut oil brand. It combines carefully extracted purest coconut oil produced in Bangladesh along with world famous king coconut oil of Sri Lanka, which makes the product unique."

"Nusrat Imrose Tisha is a very popular and talented actor of the country who is loved by everyone. We strongly believe that her association will help the brand 'Kolombo' connect better with the consumers," he added.



