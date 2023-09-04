Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023
Home Business

TikTok to host guidelines workshops for creators in BD

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Business Desk

TikTok has launched an exciting campaign in Bangladesh to amplify awareness and comprehension of its Community Guidelines.
Central to this initiative, TikTok is hosting a series of workshops in the country designed to enhance content creators' understanding of the platform's Community Guidelines, says a press release.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its community, this campaign underscores TikTok's dedicated efforts to fostering a safe and vibrant environment for its users while encouraging responsible content creation practices and cultivating a safer digital space.
TikTok's Community Guidelines serve as a comprehensive framework that outlines the rules and standards governing the platform's usage.

These guidelines are also designed to adapt to emerging trends and potential hazards, enabling the platform to effectively mitigate risks associated with evolving online behaviors.

The most recent updates, effective since April 21 of this year, were refreshed in consultation with over 100 organizations across the globe and members of the TikTok community.

TikTok is also partnering with some of Bangladesh's most popular content creators who will create content and help drive awareness of the platform's Community Guidelines.

Under the hashtag #SaferTogether, the campaign's landing page will be accessible to the Bangladesh community on TikTok where they will be able to watch videos from their favourite content creators who will talk about the importance of understanding these Community Guidelines and how that would help elevate the quality of content they publish.

As an advocate of artistic expression and diversity, TikTok encourages its community to embrace their creativity while upholding cultural sensitivities and amplifying positive values.

TikTok is deeply invested in educating its diverse community about the intrinsic value of the Community Guidelines, ensuring that every user comprehends the expectations set for a thriving digital community.

The platform is committed to empowering its community with the right tools and resources to channel their creativity safely and spread joy while responsibly promoting the community's well-being.



