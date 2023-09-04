

ShopUp holds CodeZero race to elevate young talents



CodeZero is a unique competitive platform that challenges program managers to master the fundamentals of no-code platforms, and apply the learnings to solve real-world problems, says a press release.



Over a span of two weeks, 8 teams comprising 24 program managers delved deep into several no-code platforms and resources, unlocking the power of rapid development without the intricacies of traditional coding.

After the learning phase, the participants were given an array of technical challenges to solve with direct impact on ShopUp's business operations.



The teams spent the next two weeks busy developing and implementing their solutions into the business without involving any engineering talent.



The grand finale of the event was hosted at BRAC CDM, where the teams presented their projects amidst vibrant discussions and expert evaluation. Emerging champions from the competition were Team Alpha and Team Unnamed.



Novera Tasnuva Aura, Associate Product Manager at ShopUp and a member of Team Alpha, expressed, "This experience was incredibly enriching, poised to uplift small businesses with innovative solutions."



Ataur Rahim Chowdhury, ShopUp Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer expressed his excitement about the event, "Witnessing the teams harness the power of no-code platforms and ideate solutions that could stand as startup businesses in their own right was truly remarkable."



Equipped with newfound skills and insights, these program managers are geared to make even more impactful contributions to ShopUp's mission: ensuring 80 million Bangladeshis have effortless access to high-quality, affordable food.



