

BCSIR inks MoU with Sylhet Agricultural University



Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest and Vice Chancellor (VC) of the said university-Professor Dr. Md. Jamal Uddin Bhuiyann was presented as an invited guest.



Both the guests urge and hope this signing ceremony will be the milestone in the area of scientific research in near future.

Among others, Md Delwar Hossen, Member (Admin) with Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Development) BCSIR-Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique relevant senior scientists, teachers of Sylhet Agricultural University and other officials of BCSIR were also lived to the said ceremony.



The research cooperation signing ceremony between Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and Sylhet Agricultural University was held in the meeting room of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) on Sunday, says a press release.Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest and Vice Chancellor (VC) of the said university-Professor Dr. Md. Jamal Uddin Bhuiyann was presented as an invited guest.Both the guests urge and hope this signing ceremony will be the milestone in the area of scientific research in near future.Among others, Md Delwar Hossen, Member (Admin) with Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Development) BCSIR-Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique relevant senior scientists, teachers of Sylhet Agricultural University and other officials of BCSIR were also lived to the said ceremony.