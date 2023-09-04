Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BCSIR inks MoU with Sylhet Agricultural University

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

BCSIR inks MoU with Sylhet Agricultural University

BCSIR inks MoU with Sylhet Agricultural University

The research cooperation signing ceremony between Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and Sylhet Agricultural University was held in the meeting room of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) on Sunday, says a press release.

Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest and Vice Chancellor (VC) of the said university-Professor Dr. Md. Jamal Uddin Bhuiyann was presented as an invited guest.

Both the guests urge and hope this signing ceremony will be the milestone in the area of scientific research in near future.

Among others, Md Delwar Hossen, Member (Admin) with Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Development) BCSIR-Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique relevant senior scientists, teachers of Sylhet Agricultural University and other officials of BCSIR were also lived to the said ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Banks’ green financing plunges amid liquidity crisis
S Africa plans cost-cutting measures as revenue falls
RSC issues compliance certificates to 73 more BD RMG units
Brac Bank, Gram Unnayan Karma to help char farmers
BD, Vietnam on right track to pursue $2b trade target: Envoy
India’s rice area expands on higher prices
Stocks extend gaining streak
India extends coal import mandate for power to avoid blackouts


Latest News
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Ten companies launder Tk 300cr in name of export: Customs intelligence
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft