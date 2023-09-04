Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023
latest
Home Business

realme launches smartphone C51

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme launched its lates release - the groundbreaking C51 smartphone on Sunday.

C51 offers a crisp 50MP camera, super-fast 33W SUPERVOOC charge and a Stylish Glittering design, along with a large 64GB storage.

Accordingly, realme C51 offers a holistic smartphone experience at only BDT 15,999 Celebrating this launch, realme is hosting an online Flash Sale on Daraz, giving an opportunity to grab this newest C51 at steal prices, says a press release.
 
During Flash Sale, the incredible C51 can be purchased at a discounted price of only BDT 14,999 using a Daraz Voucher.

Moreover, customers can also enjoy 0% EMI, Express Delivery and Brand Warranty. To avail this exciting offer, visit https://cutt.ly/C51FlashSale.

For a worry-free experience, realme equipped C51 with a 33W SUPERVOOC charge, which charges to 50 percent in only 28 minutes. Compared to its 10W charge predecessor C31, C51 has doubled its charging speed.

With a massive 5000mAh battery, C51 provides a worry-free charging performance to enhance the daily user experience. For the photography enthusiasts, C51 has a crisp 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 5P lens, making HD photography possible from all angles.

It also comes with a 5MP front camera, creating an easy access to catch clear details to capture all the wonderful moments of life. Additionally, C51 enables users to create images in their preferred style with a wide range of innovative image functions.

realme C51 enables users to live anxiety-free with its large 64GB storage. With the Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology, realme C51 can expand 4GB of RAM by up to 4GB to enjoy an 8GB-like experience, for a smooth usage.

Moreover, C51 supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card at the same time, resulting in a storage expansion by up to 2TB.
 
Making the device look as alluring as ever, the back of the device's 7.99mm slim body has been crafted with Stylish Glittering design that comes in two colors, Mint Green and Carbon Black.

The front of realme C51 is built around a 6.74" 90Hz full screen with a peak brightness of 560nits and has a mini-drop notch at the top, resulting in a more comfortable viewing experience.

Users can also experience the Mini Capsule on C51, which smartly adapts to the display and wraps around the mini-dropped front camera for notifications.

C51 is equipped with an UltraBoom speaker, fast-side fingerprint sensor and multifunctional NFC. To provide users with a long-lasting user experience, realme C51 adheres to rigorous testing to bring flagship-level quality.



