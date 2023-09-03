

Constructive ties guide BD's Indo-Pacific Outlook: FM



"Bangladesh has always taken proactive measures in regional and sub-regional connectivity in South Asia. It is also an active participant in IORA and ARF. Through these, Bangladesh has worked as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia," he said while addressing a seminar titled "Bangladesh's IndoPacific Outlook: Opportunities and Way Forward" jointly organized by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies organized the seminar at the BIISS auditorium.



He expressed his firm belief that economic development and prosperity are directly linked with regional connectivity. Now Bangladesh is ready to expand its engagement with more members of the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Indo-Pacific Outlook is an attempt to tell the world that the region is for common prosperity, not just for those who live in it, but also for the whole world.



"A free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive" Indo-Pacific is essential for peace, security, stability and growth in the region and beyond," Shahriar Alam said.



Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen presented the keynote speech and said Bangladesh's policy drew appreciation from all.



Experts from all around the world, including Japan, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Australia and the USA participated in the seminar. Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Salman Al Farisialso attended the conference as a panelist.



"We wish to establish broader and deeper ties with major powers and other regional countries as today's security challenges are more directly related to cross-regional and global issues such as prevention of the spread of international terrorism as well as maritime security," Shahriar said.



"As a littoral state of the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh's appreciation of the Indo-Pacific narratives is based on its foreign policy dictum, "friendship to all, malice towards none," set forward by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the State Minister said.



"Since its launch in April, Bangladesh's IPO has generated considerable interest at home and abroad," Foreign Secretary Momen said in his keynote speech.



"It reinforced our conviction that this had indeed been a right move to make," he said, adding that the IPO had so far "elicited positive responses from all our major international partners for its thrust on 'shared prosperity for all."



He clarified the focus further on five issues.



"First, at its core, Bangladesh's IPO is centred on our vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific - a 'catch-all' formulation our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina first used in an official communication in 2018."



"We have consciously avoided defining the perimeters of the Indo-Pacific in order to signal our readiness to engage with all actors that have launched their respective Indo-Pacific strategies with their own preferred delineations," he said.



"We realize that thanks to our geo-strategic location, Bangladesh holds varying degrees of relevance for different Indo-Pacific strategies - a fact that we need to espouse to our own advantage," the foreign secretary said.



"In our conception of the Indo-Pacific, therefore, there is a combination of both terrestrial and maritime areas despite the apparent emphasis on oceans and seas in the notion of Indo-Pacific itself.



There cannot be any scope for assuming that our IPO takes a sea-bound focus at the exclusion of the land mass constituting the broader perimeters of the Indo-Pacific," the secretary said.



In the critical area of connectivity, the foreign secretary said, Bangladesh remained committed to and active on multiple fronts, including through regional or sub-regional configurations like Saarc, Bimstec and BBIN.



"We believe bilateral connectivity projects will feature prominently during our Prime Minister's upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.



"In July, our Prime Minister exchanged views with her Nepalese counterpart, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, about the possibility of further opening up trade and energy corridors. We are also a part of the Belt and Road Initiative or BRI. Meanwhile, Bangladesh remains engaged in discussions with UN-ESCAP and Asian Development Bank on multiple connectivity corridors across the region and also with the EU and European Investment Bank on viable cross-border connectivity projects under the Global Gateway Initiative."



ASM Shamsul Arefin, Chairman, BFRS noted that the Indo-Pacific region has gained tremendous geo-strategic and geo-economic momentum in the last few years. Being located at the heart of the Bay of Bengal, there is no scope for Bangladesh to sit aside, rather it recognises the importance of understanding and engaging with the evolving dynamics of the Indo-Pacific to utilise the untapped potentials and greater interests.



However, there were four sessions in the international seminar including the Inaugural and Closing Session. The first working session titled "Prosperity and Resilience" was moderated by Ambassador Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, BB, President, Association of Former Ambassadors and the second working session titled "Inclusive Security for Growth and Development" was moderated by Ambassador Ahmad Tariq Karim, Director Center for Bay of Bengal Studies, Independent University, Bangladesh. Distinguished panelists of the working sessions were HE Salman Al Farisi, Secretary General, Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Professor Dr Hideaki Shinoda, Graduate School of Global Studies Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Tokyo, Professor Surat Horachaikul Director, Indian Studies Center Chulalongkorn, University, Bangkok, Ambassador Ravinatha P Aryasinha, Executive Director, Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute, Colombo, Barrister Nihad Kabir, President, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, IN (Retd), Chairman, National Maritime Foundation, India, Dr Iqbal Singh Sevea, Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, Mr Michael Kugelman, Director, South Asia Institute Wilson Center,Washington, DC, Dr David Brewster, Senior Research Fellow, National Security College Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University, Canberra, and Professor Dr Lailufar Yasmin, Chairperson, Department of International Relations University of Dhaka.



