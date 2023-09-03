Habiganj OC sent to India for treatment

Video
Sunday, 3 September, 2023
Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


Ajoy Chandra Deb Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Police Station was sent to India for better treatment.

Ajoy seriously injured in a clash between police and BNP in the district on August 19 was sent to Chennai of the neighbouring country on Friday, said a press release of Police Headquarters.
According to the press release, during a march programme, BNP and its associate bodies carried out attacks on shops and establishments, and blasted cocktails.

Then, police requested BNP men to stop the anarchy, but they hurled stones and chips of brick at the cops, leaving the OC among others injured. Ajoy sustained serious injuries in his eyes and head.

The OC was first admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital from where he was taken to National Eye Science Institute and Hospital in the capital.



