Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Death toll crosses 600

21 dead, 2,352 hospitalised with dengue

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

21 dead, 2,352 hospitalised with dengue

21 dead, 2,352 hospitalised with dengue

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of dengue fatalities in the country has now crossed 600.

With twenty-one more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 618 this year.

During the period, 2,352 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
Of the new patients, 982 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 8,632 dengue patients, including 3,903 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,27,694 dengue cases and 1,18,444 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fakhrul returns, speaks of harassment at airport
Constructive ties guide BD's Indo-Pacific Outlook: FM
BD should be wary as it's in vortex of geo-political rivalies: Kugelman
Deal with USA, China, India in a balanced way: Prof Shinoda
Habiganj OC sent to India for treatment
21 dead, 2,352 hospitalised with dengue
Editors, teachers slam statement on Yunus
Threat to remove govt or any sanctions will bring no gain: PM


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft