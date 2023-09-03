Editors, teachers slam statement on Yunus







They also demanded withdrawal of the open letter sent by Nobel laureates and others across the world to stop the ongoing trial proceedings against Dr Yunus to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Fifty editors of the national dailies and agencies, 171 eminent citizen of the country, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Dhaka University Teachers' Association, Bangladesh Medical University Parishad in separate statements protested the open letters of the world leaders and demanded withdrawal of their statement immediately.

Fifty editors in a statement on Saturday said that as per the Article 94(4) of the Constitution the country's judiciary is independent. But, the world leaders is trying to interfere in Bangladesh's independent justice system as well as stand against the rights of poor workers, the statement said.

Such type of open letter from world leaders is unexpected and unprecedented, which is against the spirit of law, according to the editors' statement.



They said that the world leaders statements was based on false information as they were not aware of the reality, they came up with such comment on the topic.



The editors included Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury of The Daily Observer, Golam Rahman of Ajker Patrika, Tasmima Hossen of Ittefaq, Abul Kalam Azad of BSS, Imdadul Haque Milon of Kalerkantha, Alamgir Hossain of Samakal, Saiful Alam of Juganttor, Naem Nizam of Bangladesh Pratidin, Farid Hossain of UNB, Shamol Datta of Bhorer Kagoj, emeritus editor Nayemul Islam Khan, Altamas Kabir of Songbad, Rafiqul Islam Ratan of Bangladesh Buletin, and Faruk Ahmed Talukder of Ajkaler Khabor.



In its statement, the Dhaka University Teachers' Association on Saturday said by issuing such letters the global leaders have interfered in the independent judiciary of the country.



In a statement Bangladesh Medical University Parishad President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharifuddin Ahmed expressed deep concern over the open letter of world leaders in favour of Dr Yunus and termed the letter as illegal interference into the country's judiciary.



The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday protested against the open letter and demanded its withdrawal as they believed that such letter was interference in a country's internal affairs and the independent judiciary.



The release, signed by SCBA President Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Secretary Md Abdun Nur Dulal, said that they came up with the decision after a meeting held on Thursday.



'By issuing the letter, they have tried to interfere in Bangladesh's independent justice system as well as stand against the rights of poor workers. It was unexpected and uninvited from the persons like them,' said the release.



Some 171 eminent citizens of the country protested the open letter and termed the demand as a threat to Bangladesh's sovereignty and judiciary.



'As the country's conscientious citizens, we are expressing deep concern over the unwanted interference in Bangladesh's judiciary,' reads the statement.



City Planner and former Chairman of Bangladesh University Grants Commission Prof Nazrul Islam, Sociologist Prof Dr Anupam Sen, Prof of Economics Satya Kumar Saha, Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Prof at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman, Prof of Dhaka University and artist Hashem Khan, Prof Bulbon Osman, artist Rafiqun Nabi, Prof Dr Harun-Ur-Rashid, Prof Mahfuza Khanam, Prof Dr Syed Anwar Hossain, artist Shahabuddin Ahmed, President of the Economics Association Prof Dr Abul Barkat, cultural personality Syed Hasan Imam, theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar and poet Nirmalendu Goon protested the open letter, among 171 prominent people of the country.



