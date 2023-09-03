Threat to remove govt or any sanctions will bring no gain: PM







"Let me tell you clearly, this is our soil, we liberated the country under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, there is nothing to achieve by threatening us. People of Bangladesh know how to realise their rights," she said.



The Prime Minister made the statement while speaking at a civic rally in Agargaon after inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

She said that there are many people who became nervous seeing the opposition's anti-government movement or imposition of sanction and visa sanction threat.



"There are many who do not see democracy in the country, they wanted to salvage democracy," she said without mentioning any name.



Sheikh Hasina without mentioning the name of BNP said that this party was born by violating the nation's constitution and the High Court declared grabbing of state power by Ziaur Rahman illegal.



"What will the democracy get from the party formed by that kind of people," she asked.

"They do not know how to give (ensure) democracy�"



She said that the opposition BNP is ousting the government daily in the name of movement.



"There will be no outcome by injecting fear. The people of Bangladesh will march towards the flow of development without any hindrance and overcome such fear," she said.



She said that Boat, the electoral symbol of Awami League, always moved forward by facing odds.



"The symbol 'Boat' gave Independence, economic development, a digital Bangladesh, and the symbol Boat will present a Smart Bangladesh," she said.



The Prime Minister said that between 1975 and 1996 and again between 2001 and 2008 the country had plunged into darkness.



"Today the country is not in that era of darkness anymore. Bangladesh has started its journey towards light," she said.



She said that the only task of her is to change the fate of Bangladesh's people.



"The pledges we have given, one by one we have fulfilled all of them," she said.



Sheikh Hasina said that since 2009 the government has ensured the democracy and the voting rights.



"By this we came to power by the votes of people and ensured a stable and democratic environment in the country, that's the reason behind the unprecedented development of Bangladesh," she said.



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Bridges Division Secretary Md. Monjur Hossain also spoke on the occasion.



The PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the dais.



A video documentary on the Expressway was screened at the programme. �UNB



