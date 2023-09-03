Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

JS goes into 24th session today

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The 24th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin today.

 The session will begin at 5pm at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area, said a JS press release.

On August 16, President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the 24th session of the parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

 Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed restriction on carrying all kinds of weapons, explosives, other harmful substances and holding rallies around the Jatiya Sangsad and adjacent areas from midnight on Saturday.

The restrictions have been imposed to ensure undisrupted movement during the parliament session, said DMP in a notice signed by Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

The ban will be in force until the JS session ends.

The restriction will remain effective in the area from Mohakhali crossing on Dhaka-Mymensingh road to Banglamotor crossing via Old Airport; from Western corner of Banglamotor Link Road, through Hotel Sonargaon Road to SAARC Fountain; from the eastern end of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road; from Shyamoli crossing to the junction of Dhanmondi-16 (old-27) road; from Rokeya Sarani link road, through old 9th division crossing to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing; from the east end of Indira Road to west end of Manik Mia Avenue; and the restricted area of the Jatiya Sangsad and all the roads and lanes in the area.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fakhrul returns, speaks of harassment at airport
Constructive ties guide BD's Indo-Pacific Outlook: FM
BD should be wary as it's in vortex of geo-political rivalies: Kugelman
Deal with USA, China, India in a balanced way: Prof Shinoda
Habiganj OC sent to India for treatment
21 dead, 2,352 hospitalised with dengue
Editors, teachers slam statement on Yunus
Threat to remove govt or any sanctions will bring no gain: PM


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft