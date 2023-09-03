Prez to leave for Indonesia, S'pore on 13-day visit tomorrow







From Indonesian's capital Jakarta, the Head of the State would go to Singapore for health cheek up on September 8.



"A VVIP aircraft (BG 1910) of Bangladesh Biman Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Prof Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourages, is scheduled to depart the Hazrat Shahjalal (R.)

International Airport (HSIA) at noon on Monday . . . and will land at the Soekarno-Hatta Inter-national Airport (CGK), Jakarta at 1815 hrs on the day," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS on Saturday.



Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders Saima Wazed Hossain and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will also accompany the President during the visit.



At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN Chair for 2023 Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, the Bangabhaban spokesman said the President will attend the 43rd ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit and 18th East Asia Summit at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on September 5-7.



With the theme of "Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", the 43rd ASEAN Summit is being held in Jakarta with a hectic agenda for three days.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin will leave Dhaka for Jakarta on Monday to join the 43rd 'ASEAN Summit' and 18th 'East Asia Summit' to be held from September 5-7.From Indonesian's capital Jakarta, the Head of the State would go to Singapore for health cheek up on September 8."A VVIP aircraft (BG 1910) of Bangladesh Biman Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Prof Dr Rebecca Sultana and other entourages, is scheduled to depart the Hazrat Shahjalal (R.)International Airport (HSIA) at noon on Monday . . . and will land at the Soekarno-Hatta Inter-national Airport (CGK), Jakarta at 1815 hrs on the day," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS on Saturday.Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders Saima Wazed Hossain and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will also accompany the President during the visit.At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN Chair for 2023 Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, the Bangabhaban spokesman said the President will attend the 43rd ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit and 18th East Asia Summit at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on September 5-7.With the theme of "Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", the 43rd ASEAN Summit is being held in Jakarta with a hectic agenda for three days.