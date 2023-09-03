Video
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:06 AM
Home Front Page

General election in first week of January: EC

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


The general elections will be held in the first week of January, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman announced on Saturday.

He made the announcement at the inauguration programme of training of election officials at Electoral Training Institute (ETI) at Agargaon in the capital.
He said that the exact date of election was yet to be decided.

Inaugurating the Training of Trainers (ToT) Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said The Chief Election Commissioner said, "It is our aim to hold a free, fair, impartial, participatory and acceptable election. Although we have no instrument to measure it, however the views of the people are formed after the election, which is the most important thing."

He said, "Election is not a very easy task. This is because our electoral culture, political culture and democratic culture has not yet reached its highest level."

 "Elections in many European countries were held very peacefully. They have a special place in  democracy. We are still proceeding with trial and  error  method," said Awal.

CEC said the powers of presiding officers have been enhanced through law to ensure that elections are fair.

 "Only if the people can vote freely, the polls will be 100 per cent fair," he added.

The training for election officials which started on Saturday will continue till November 30. Some 3,500 experts trained by the Election Commission will then train about 9,00,000 polling officials at the field level.

The ToT was attended by four election commissioners and the EC Secretary.



